Fans of Coronation Street believe they’ve discovered the truth about Curtis’ mysterious sickness.

Curtis has been informing Weatherfield residents that he has an incurable mysterious illness.

However, other viewers believe he is acting ill.

Instead, according to Birmingham Live, fans of the Weatherfield-based serial believe he is merely wants Steve’s charity money.

Emma, Steve’s daughter, is in a relationship with Curtis. Fans watched as he proposed to his girlfriend during a double bill on Wednesday night.

Some viewers accused him of being “dodgy” and “a snake” on Twitter.

“I believe Curtis is lying about being sick,” one admirer remarked. In my opinion, he’s a shady character. #Corrie” “I could be wrong, but something doesn’t add up here.” “Curtis is a serpent,” said another.

“It’s strange when he ends up in the hospital and all they say is that they gave him paracetamol and there’s nothing they can do…

#GoodOldDays #Corrie” “Wish Corrie was like #GoodOldDays #Corrie”

“Curtis is clearly chasing Steve’s charity money, it’s a phony illness #corrie curtis,” a third added. Jennifer Cole was in agreement.

“We all know Curtis isn’t ill, don’t we?” wrote a fourth.

