Fans of Coronation Street are perplexed by the introduction of a new character.

After Friday’s episode of Coronation Street, many were left perplexed.

Fans of the long-running soap were greeted by an unknown face in David Platt’s home during the first half of tonight’s double header.

Max Turner, David’s adopted son, was the character, who was recently recast in the show.

Harry McDermott had previously played Max, but Paddy Bever has taken over the position this week.

Fans were captivated by the metamorphosis in tonight’s episode, which began with David arguing with Max about his misbehavior at school.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their surprise at how quickly Max had aged.

“How has Max gone from around 7 to 16 in a year?” Dan wondered.

“I believe Max should be teaching Daniel because he appears to be twice his age,” Kyle remarked.

“Max went from a 14-year-old to a 22-year-old,” @KingZairois said.

“Max doesn’t get any homework because he’s a teacher,” Lee wrote.

“The new Max almost looks older than David Platt,” Katie observed.

The character was slated to be recast earlier this year after Harry McDermott had portrayed it for 11 years, according to an ITV representative.

“For the past 11 years, we have all watched Harry grow up with Max Turner, and we want to thank him for everything he has provided to the character,” they stated.

“Recasting a character is always a difficult decision, and we’re excited to follow Harry’s career as he continues his acting education and pursues other chances. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”