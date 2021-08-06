Fans of Coronation Street are ecstatic when the “soap queens” dine away from Cobbles.

Viewers of Coronation Street were ecstatic to see a group of the ITV soap’s “queens” leave the Cobbles for dinner.

Several Corrie stars have started spending time together away from the set as the world has opened up in recent weeks.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the latest star-studded escapade left soap fans ecstatic.

Alexandra Mardell shared a photo on Instagram of herself on a dinner date with her on-screen housemate Alina Pop actor Ruxandra Porojnicu, Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn Plummer on the drama.

Rula Lenska, who will reprise her role as Claudia on Corrie, also dined with the cast.

The gang was beaming in the photo, which appeared to be taken at a Wagamama location.

Instagram

“Queens!!!!!” wrote Ruxandra as the first to respond. What a privilege!”

“What a group!” remarked co-star Samia Longchambon.

Fans also took to social media to express their delight at seeing them out together.

“Wow, a quartet of talent overload!” exclaimed one. Rula is returning, and I’m ecstatic! “I’m playing royalty.”

“Awww Love This,” said another. “Queens of the Universe.”

“This makes me so happy,” stated a third.

Another simply stated, “Squad goals.”

Their appearance follows Corrie’s most recent family breakup. Summer Spellman, Todd Grimshaw, and Billy Mayhew all went out to eat.

Actors Gareth Pierce, Daniel Brocklebank, and Harriet Bibby dined and drank in south Manchester earlier this week, proving they’re still buddies off the cobbles.

“Dinner date with the stunning @garpierce & @harrietanneb,” Dan captioned a photo of the trio on his Instagram feed. Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still co-parenting.”