Fans of Coronation Street are anticipating a Platt vs. Barlow showdown.

While watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on ITV, viewers were enthralled by the fact that two well-known families have come to blows.

Max Platt has accused Barlow relative Daniel Osbourne of grooming student Summer Spellman in recent episodes, and the Barlows – especially Tracey – aren’t having it.

Daniel was simply assisting Summer with her examinations when her crush went too far and made him look guilty, prompting him to be questioned by both the school and the police.

Jude Riordan of ITV’s Coronation Street enjoys ‘late night with the Corrie Crew’

Tracey Barlow, who has never been known for keeping her opinions to herself, has been speaking out about David’s son Max Platt in disapproval of the situation.

She is outraged by the youngster’s treatment of the teacher and has not been hesitant to express her displeasure.

“That Platt lad is off his rocker, like the rest of his blazing family,” Tracey stated to Emma on tonight’s show.

On Twitter, fans were enthralled by the drama and rivalry between the families.

As one commenter put it: “It’s time for a Platt vs. Barlow brawl! “Tracey calling Max dysfunctional, have a look at your own family love #Corrie,” Ryan added “with grins on their cheeks

Chris stated, ” “Laughable. Tonight, Tracey Barlow is on fire.” “Don’t hold back Tracey, say it how it is,” Jamal added.