Fans of Coronation Street agree that the Christmas throwback snap is hilarious.

Today is the 61st anniversary of Coronation Street.

Corrie, the first soap opera in the United Kingdom, premiered on ITV on December 9, 1960.

The events on the cobbles have become as much a part of its many devoted followers’ daily routine as what happens outside their own front door throughout the years.

Coronation Street uploaded a collection of photographs from over the years of several well-loved families celebrating Christmas and New Year in honor of the soap’s big day.

The images, which were also uploaded as part of Corrie’s ongoing advent calendar series on social media, feature iconic characters like Ashley Peacock, Mike Baldwin, and Bet Lynch.

Many soap lovers hurried to wish Corrie a happy birthday, but one character in particular caught the attention of some viewers.

The Platts and the Websters sat down for their Christmas supper in a throwback shot.

Kevin’s father, Bill Webster, and Gail’s mother, Audrey Platt, are both seen in the photo.

“David Platt has changed so much and yet looks exactly the same,” mollyzzzzaa11 wrote. “David Platt never changes does he?” selinapops added, with two cry-laughing emojis, “That’s the Christmas where David outed Audrey and Bill.”

Since April 2000, David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd has been a regular on the cobblestones.

Since then, the character has appeared in several of the show’s most dramatic plots, including being framed for stealing Audrey’s money and witnessing his wife Kylie’s death.