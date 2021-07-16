Fans of Coronation Street adore the clever way in which the show is presented. Todd is about to be revealed.

Coronation Street fans are overjoyed that Todd Grimshaw appears to be getting his just desserts in tonight’s episode.

The Gareth Pierce persona’s most recent evil deed was to frame Paul Foreman for stealing a heat pump.

The police investigated Paul in tonight’s episode, but it appears that the true offender may have been uncovered before the end of the program.

Todd thought all of his schemes would work out after tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, but he had no idea that he confessed to one of his horrible acts while former partner-in-crime Will was secretly filming him.

Todd was overheard saying, “He shouldn’t have gone AWOL at the same time I was stealing the heat pump.” It is not my fault that he lacks a cover story.”

Fans of the episode went to Twitter to express their admiration for Will’s eventual victory over the master manipulator of the streets.

“William, cunning Will, is taping Todd on his phone,” Garry remarked. #Corrie”

Justin Rafferty @Justin rafferty tweeted, “OMG!” Will’s phone is set to record! Will, you did an incredible job!”

Louise MacAllister @LouiseMacAllis2 tweets, “Will outwit Todd!” It’s incredible!”

“Is Will planning on selling Todd to the cops?” @RyanGTweetsTV tweeted Ryan Glendenning.

I certainly hope so, since it’s past time Todd got what he deserved #Corrie.”