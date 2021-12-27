Fans notice Emmerdale’s hospital gaffe as Meena attempts to murder Manpreet.

Fans of Emmerdale were perplexed by tonight’s episode, which saw Manpreet recovering in hospital.

Meena and Manpreet were bickering outside The Woolpack on Christmas Day, with Meena threatening to kill her sister.

When the bar exploded, however, they were both knocked to the ground.

The sisters were still and blood-splattered.

Manpreet, on the other hand, was brought to the hospital after Meena survived the bomb with minor injuries.

Manpreet was expected to die as a result of her injuries, but everyone was surprised when she awoke in tonight’s episode.

However, as soon as she awoke, the sight of Meena in the ward caused her blood pressure to skyrocket.

As physicians raced in and ordered everyone out of the room, Meena persisted on staying, telling Manpreet that seeing her face would bring him peace.

Fans, on the other hand, were persuaded that Meena would be compelled to leave the room in a real-life situation.

“So Meena has power over the hospital workers now,” Karren tweeted.

Pamela expressed herself as follows: “Meena should be told to butt out by the critical doctor. With clocked eyes on her, Manpreet’s blood pressure is through the roof.” “No way they’d let Meena stay in the room, even if she’s a nurse,” Nicola tweeted. “Please don’t tell me Meena will be allowed to [remain with]the critical care team,” Eileen begged.