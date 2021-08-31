Fans notice an Emmerdale gaffe when Meena breaks in wearing a nurse’s uniform.

After Meena broke into Victoria Sugden’s house in tonight’s episode, Emmerdale viewers noticed a blunder.

During Tuesday’s episode, the long-running soap’s regular villain grabbed a set of keys and broke into Isabel Hodgin’s house.

Meena is very protective of her partner David Metcalfe and envious of his bond with Victoria.

Paige Sandhu’s character in the ITV program previously murdered Leanna Cavanagh, and fans are worried that Victoria Sugden may be next.

After Meena began tampering with Victoria’s stuff while talking to herself in the most recent episode, viewers got increasingly concerned that this would be the case.

Meena, on the other hand, broke into Victoria’s home while dressed in her nurse’s costume, and fans were quick to point this out.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to wonder why Meena is never seen at work, despite the fact that she is purportedly a nurse at the Abbott Lane Surgery.

“DOES MEENA EVER GO TO WORK??!!,” one user wondered.

“Why hasn’t Meena been fired?” said another. She only works part-time.”

“Does Meena ever work as a nurse or only daylight intruder burglar stalker murderer?” said a third.

“Meena the invisible nurse who is almost never at the medical center,” a fourth tweeted.

“Yeah Meena, you work full time, but you’re never there,” said a fifth.