Fans notice a key member missing from the Gogglebox family reunion.

Fans of Gogglebox were ecstatic to see a snapshot of The Malones’ family reunion uploaded on Instagram.

Since their debut appearance on the iconic Channel 4 show in 2014, the Manchester family has become strong favourites.

Tom Sr., Julie, and their four children, Lee, Vanessa, Tom Jr., and Shaun, make up the Malone family.

The ‘slap test’ of celebrities on Gogglebox Ronan Kemp received floor fans from his father, Martin Kemp.

They’ve won the hearts of the nation by commenting on some of the most popular TV episodes while cuddled up on the couch.

Fans of the show flocked to Vanessa Malone’s Instagram account to see a photo of her entire family at a baptism.

Instagram

“We (finally) celebrated Brogan, Saoirse, and Carsen’s baptism yesterday,” the post stated. It’s such a lovely day for my lovely children.

“The kids enjoyed the best day ever celebrating with so many family and friends, and we thank you all for joining us.”

The image was re-posted on a popular Gogglebox fan account, and it received a reply from a recognizable face when fellow Gogglebox stars David and Shirley Griffiths messaged to tell how much they liked it.

“Cracking photo, have a wonderful day all xx,” they wrote.

The Malones are noted for their famous pet dogs and for leaving their snack dish untouched.

And fans of the show pointed out that one of the primary characters, Rottweiler Dave, was missing from the picture.

“Needs Dave,” Tommy stated.

“Very brilliant, wonderful pic, Where’s Dave?” Tony added.

“That is a great photo,” Richie said. “I’m surprised Dave didn’t join in on the photo.”