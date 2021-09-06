Fans notice a Corrie blunder when Emma and Curtis move into Alina’s flat.

As Emma asked Curtis to move into Alina and Tyrone’s flat, Coronation Street viewers all responded the same thing.

Emma had previously moved out of the flat after Alina revealed she was expecting Tyrone’s child.

They urged Emma to go since the pair was determined to raise the child together.

Emma was delighted to do so, but shortly after she had left, Tyrone’s stepdaughter Hope set fire to the flat while Alina slept.

Alina survived, but her pregnancy ended in miscarriage.

Emma quickly returned to the flat, but she asked Alina on tonight’s show if Curtis could bring his belongings into their apartment.

Curtis was welcomed into Alina’s home with open arms, but admirers pointed out a flaw.

“The properties in #Corrie are like the Tardis,” Andi added.

“4 people in a little place would drive me insane,” Dion tweeted.

“Tyrone’s going to love sharing that cramped little flat with three twenty-somethings taking all the food and leaving him to clean up the mess,” David continued.

“Move in Emma?” Fiona wrote. You’re kidding, right? That’ll be one packed flat.”

“Jaysus!” Emma said. “How many more people can fit in that tardis/flat?” says the narrator.

“Bloody hell, that flat is going to be a bit crowded isn’t it?” Ian said.

“Move in, Emma, are you insane?” Garry asked. “Wow, that’ll be a crowded flat.”