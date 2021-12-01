Fans miss Paddy Dingle and Emmerdale actresses are ‘fighting’ over him.

Paddy Dingle from Emmerdale is obviously a catch, since he has been married four times on the ITV serial.

Lisa Riley, who played his first wife, Mandy Dingle, has released a flashback photo of the duo.

Mandy is wearing a vibrant green jacket, while Paddy is leaning over her shoulder in the shot, which was taken “almost 20 years ago.”

Lisa captioned the photo with the phrase “to pieces” since she adores Paddy actor Dominic Brunt.

She stated, ” “OLD @emmerdale RETROSPECTIVE Who doesn’t want Paddy on their shoulder? Every day was a good time!!! #dominicbrunt is one of my favorite people on the planet. #flashback #friends #yearsago #dingles #family #emmerdale #itv” “Love you both,” Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa on the show, said.

Lucy Pargeter, who plays Paddy’s current wife Chas, however, offered a witty remark.

With a sequence of cry-laughing emoticons, Lucy said, “Get off my man.”

Lisa responded with her own emojis of laughter, adding: “This has to be from at least 20 years ago; it’s insane!!! This was sent to me today “..

Many fans of the show expressed their disappointment, stating they missed Paddy and Mandy.

“Watching the old Emmerdale at the moment, I adore them,” Instagramjaney7125 remarked.

“Aw that is so cute Lisa loved u both together x,” sarahwainwrightt said.

“One of my favorite TV pairings of all time,” mpinkz44 commented.

“Omg I love this #atrueromance,” said miss syren.

Paddy and Chas tied the knot in 2020. Emily Dingle and Rhona Goskirk are two of Paddy’s other spouses.