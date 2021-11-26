Fans may support Santa Dash by wearing blue, since Everton has been crowned the most generous football team outside of London.

Outside of London, Everton has been awarded the most generous football club in the country.

Halsbury has developed an updated ranking of the most generous football teams in England, based on the most recent statistics from the Charity Commission, with the Blues coming in third.

Only Chelsea (£8,567,040) and Charlton Athletic (£6,021,000) spend more on charity than Everton (£4,632,893), an increase of over £1 million from the previous year.

Everton in the Community, the Blues’ official charity, has worked with 145,816 people over the last year, with 9,127 sessions generating 135,780 hours and 11,200 people sponsored by Blue Family to date.

Everton in the Community has also raised £1,660,000 in fundraising since 2018, interacted with 7,039 local young people in Premier League Kicks sessions in the previous year, and worked with 2,160 seniors to combat social isolation in 2019/20.

In the 2019/20 fiscal year, 1,304 young people and persons with disabilities were assisted, and 14,454 young people have participated in the NCS (National Citizen Service) program since its inception in 2011.

The annual Goodison sleepout raised more than £34,000 last week, and Evertonians can run in blue to support Everton in the Community at this year’s BTR Liverpool Santa Dash, which takes place on Sunday December 5.

