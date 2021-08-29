Fans make predictions after Kerry Katona’s tears on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

After being moved to tears on tonight’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, viewers speculated about when Kerry Katona will leave the show.

Season 3 of the popular Channel 4 show premiered on Sunday, with 12 new celebrities putting their skills to the test to see if they could finish the SAS recruitment program.

Celebrities such as Ulrika Jonsson, Vicky Pattison, and Alexandra Burke joined Kerry on the most recent series.

The 40-year-old expressed her excitement at the prospect of taking on the infamously arduous military recruitment process.

“I appreciate the pressure of being outside my comfort zone since the end result is so exciting, so I want to see what I can do,” she said.

The candidates’ ability to traverse across steep terrain was tested in the first task, which required them to navigate between two peaks above a large drop.

Kerry was the first to go, and the Warrington native said she might struggle with the challenge.

“I’m terrified of heights, and my balance is terrible,” she explained. I’m not a fantastic runner; I generally only run when I’m being pursued by paparazzi.”

Kerry came to a halt after confidently navigating part of the crossing, much to the chagrin of the SAS taskmasters.

“That is a catastrophic fail,” one yelled. You’ve made it a quarter of the way. You’ve got this.”

Kerry, on the other hand, broke down in tears when she realized she wouldn’t be able to continue, and fans predicted she wouldn’t stay long on the show.

“First to leave?” one user wondered. “Will it be Kerry or Ulrika?”

“I believe Kerry will be the first to go tonight,” said another. She’s clearly not made out for this.”

“I don’t think Kerry will endure either,” said a third.

The SAS team seemed to agree, as they summoned Kerry in at the end of the performance to give her a “rude awakening.”

Kerry, on the other hand, seems to have won over the taskmasters once she spoke of the difficulty she had faced in her personal life.

“You’ve conquered so much in your life, and I want you to dig through this as you have every other problem in your life,” one of the troops stated.

