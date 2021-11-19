Fans have slammed Josie Gibson’s appearance on ITV This Morning.

This Morning was slammed over Josie Gibson’s appearance on the broadcast today.

Following Holly Willoughby’s illness, the Bristolian broadcaster was pulled in to host the show from Tuesday to Thursday.

Josie’s hosting gig was a hit with viewers, and she rushed to social media to thank them for their kind words.

She stated, ” “Thank you so much for all of the messages you’ve sent me today. Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, I was a nervous wreck. @Schofe and @hollywills make it appear to be so simple.” Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosted Friday’s edition of ITV’s flagship daytime show, and Josie returned to her more familiar role as host of Dosh on Your Doorstep.

The Big Brother winner pretended to be a pizza delivery man while distributing cash rewards to locals on a West London street.

Fans of the show on Twitter, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with Josie’s return to her job as competition presenter.

Traylor explained: “It’s not acceptable that Josie Gibson has had to return to her old habits. She’s shown that she has more to offer.” Mary said, ” “Just saying…if I were in charge of producing #ThisMorning, I’d pull Josie off the street and make her a permanent fixture on the #ThisMorning couch! This week, she was incredible!” Stephanie made the following comment: “They’ve returned to mugging Josie. She’s a far nicer person than that.” “Josie is back to being a waste on this show,” Anthony stated. “Josie’s fall from grace was rapid,” John said. “Poor Josie, back to being the court jester,” Jane tweeted.