Fans have revealed who Liv’s assailant is on Emmerdale, and it isn’t Noah.

Liv had strange recollections following a night out drinking on Emmerdale today, resulting in harrowing scenes.

Liv, a recovering alcoholic, went out drinking with two visitors in the hamlet and slipped off the wagon.

Liv, on the other hand, awoke covered in bruises and bite marks, with no understanding what had happened and worries of being sexually abused.

Emmerdale writers have been chastised for the’stupid’ Victoria subplot.

Liv began piecing together her night after conversing with her friend Gabby and the two brother and sister vacationers.

The vacationers said they had abandoned her outside their B&B after she vomited on the youngster, George.

Liv had left Gabby three voicemails, one of which was particularly unsettling since she could be heard telling Noah to “get off her.”

After that, Liv had a flashback of Noah lifting her up off the floor, and she was immediately concerned that he had abused her.

Noah was also observed in a pub with a scratch on his face, and Aaron Liv was “wasted,” with all signs pointing to him as Liv’s assailant.

However, many viewers doubted that Noah had attacked Liv, believing instead that it could have been tourist George.

“What’s the sense of bringing the brother and sister on merely to have a drink?” remarked jfield03. Surely there’s more to them and Liv than meets the eye. It’s not Noah,” says the narrator.

Doreen Morfitt stated, “I believe Noah has discovered Liv after the strange brother assaulted her, and that’s why she’s screaming, “Get off me,” because she’s traumatized by the assault.” Noah most likely assumed she was acting erratically since, let’s face it, he isn’t the brightest star in the solar system.”

“Reckon it’ll be the affluent lad, but Noah will be blamed,” Patbutchersays predicted.

“So, do we think it’s George, but we’re pointing the finger at Noah because of the scratch?” Bryan asked.

“OMG Noah truly attacked Liv?” Grianne Doherty said. I mean, he wouldn’t, would he? It was most likely that George bloke Liv met by chance. There’s certainly more to it, and Liv is only adding to the confusion.”