Fans have labeled Emmerdale Kim’s new blossoming friendship as “strange.”

Fans of Emmerdale appear to be smitten by a new, unexpected friendship that is emerging.

Kim was seen conversing with her cleaner, Lydia, on tonight’s episode of the drama, who inquired about Kim’s work trip.

Kim confessed to her that she hadn’t been on a business trip and confided in her, saying: “It wasn’t a trip for business. I realized I had made a shambles of my life.” ‘I’m a Celebrity’s’ Danny Miller discusses the finest part about playing a gay character in a soap opera. Will didn’t like the way she was treating people, she informed her, and she realized he was right.

Lydia was a listening ear for Kim as they had a little heart to heart, and Kim contrasted their relationships, saying that she hoped Will would move things further when she went home, but he was preoccupied with other things.

Lydia, she said: “I thought you’d struck it rich with Sam as well; he seemed to be completely committed to you no matter what. You’re the last couple I expected to break up with.” “I hope it’s not terminal,” Lydia said, “but it’s not looking good right now.” “If it can happen with you and Sam, I might as well give up,” Kim remarked. Lydia offered her some words of support and wisdom, and Kim attempted to absorb whatever she could from her new friend.

Fans on Twitter were taken aback by Kim’s newfound warmth, but they embraced it.

Lily stated, “I really appreciate the parts with Kim and Lydia. It’s a strange kind of friendship, but #Emmerdale it works.” Vicky stated, “When Kim is sweet like this, I like it. #emmerdale is great because of her and Lydia.” Sal stated, “I’d rather see Kim and Lydia’s friendship flourish than witness a toxic affair or a murder. #Emmerdale’s besties are stunning.”