Fans have criticized ITV’s The Chase after a “pointless” episode.

The ending of today’s edition of The Chase left fans of the show unsatisfied.

On the iconic ITV gameshow, four fresh quizzers competed against Chaser Shaun Wallace for a $1,000 reward.

Rebekah, Rhom, Kath, and Mark were invited onto the show by Bradley Walsh to put their expertise to the test against The Dark Destroyer.

Kath, a retired customer service employee, was the only one who made it to the Final Chase.

Rebekah, a 27-year-old project manager, was the first to go, amassing £5,000 before being apprehended.

Rhom and Mark both took the greater offer, but Shaun Wallace, who was in imperious form, quickly caught them.

Bradley Walsh accused the players of being too gung-ho about grabbing the larger stakes, leaving Kath to compete for £4,000 on her alone.

In the Final Chase, Kath only managed to gain five steps before Shaun Wallace caught her in 27 seconds, prompting supporters to condemn the final round as useless on Twitter.

“Only caught the last 5 minutes…,” one user added.

I didn’t realize I’d missed a classic…

“Waste of an hour, see you all tomorrow,” said another.

“What was the point of airing this episode?” said a third.

“This is a cutting room floor episode…” said a fourth.