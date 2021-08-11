Fans have criticised ITV’s Love Island after a shocking development on tonight’s episode.

New Islanders Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas were introduced on yesterday’s edition of the famous ITV2 dating show.

But, just as the newcomers were settling in, the latest episode began with the shocking announcement of the arrival of yet another new Islander.

Aaron and Priya spent the early part of tonight’s episode attempting to figure out who they were going to pair up with on the show.

Priya and Matthew competed in a burpee competition, while Aaron arranged a surprise brunch for Mary.

Fans of the show, however, flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the show’s decision to introduce yet another new Islander before Aaron and Priya have had a chance to establish themselves.

“It’s just been a day and they’re already bringing in a new boy,” one person said.

“How are they bringing in another fresh boy?” said a third. “They just put one in!” exclaims the narrator.

“ANOTHER new islander?” a third tweeted. “Nah, folks, I’m tired.” #LoveIsland

Other viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the Islanders’ inability to make an impact this late in the season.

“I’m sorry, but another new islander?” a fan inquired. The final is in about a week and a half.”

“Feel sad for those going in now since they don’t stand a chance, and the public now has their favorites and knows who they want to win,” another added.

Brett Staniland, a PHD student from Derbyshire, was unveiled as the new Islander at the end of the show.