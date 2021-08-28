Fans go crazy when they see Peter Kay at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Peter Kay was beaming as he spent the day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The comedian was spotted at the theme park on Thursday, and fans couldn’t contain their enthusiasm.

The 48-year-old posed for a photo next to the Wallace and Gromit ride, clad in a blue checkered shirt, black shorts, and a bucket hat.

Peter wore a similar suit to the Pleasure Beach in 2015 and 2016, indicating that the attire was a recurring theme for him.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach posted a photo of Peter’s previous trips on their Facebook page, saying, “It was great to have Peter Kay join us yesterday and true to style he wore one of his Blackpool Pleasure Beach shirts!”

Over 1,300 people liked the post, with many expressing their disappointment at not running into the comic in the comments.

“I would have paid triple just to get a glimpse of him,” one fan remarked. The stuff of legends. My lifetime’s best entertainer.”

“Noooo, I missed him by a week!” exclaimed another.

“Lovely guy,” wrote a third. I hope he had a wonderful day.

“I actually saw him!!!” said a fourth. I recall thinking to myself, “Wow, that guy looks like Peter Kay.”

It comes after Peter made his first appearance on stage in three years, with two live Q&As in favour of Laura, who hails from Barrowford near Nelson in Lancashire.

The shows, dubbed “Doing it for Laura,” were performed at Manchester’s O2 Apollo earlier this month.

Laura was diagnosed with fatal brain cancer when she was 18 years old in autumn 2018, and doctors told her she only had 12 months to live.

Laura, on the other hand, bucked the odds by living almost two years longer than expected, and she says she still has plenty of aspirations for the future.

