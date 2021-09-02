Fans get a ‘emotional’ pregnancy news from Danielle Lloyd.

On Friday, Danielle Lloyd posted an emotional pregnancy update on Instagram, telling admirers that the time has ‘flew past.’

The model and TV personality tweeted a lovely bikini selfie showing off her cute baby bulge while on a family holiday to Dubai with her four sons and husband, Michael.

“Seven months pregnant and it’s gone so fast!!,” she wrote as an emotional description to the photo. Knowing that this is my final pregnancy makes me emotional; the human body is truly incredible… “Baby daughter, we can’t wait to see you.”

Danielle looked stunning in the photo, which she snapped in a pool while dressed in a black and white bikini, sunglasses, and her hair pulled back.

The former Miss England winner has three children: Archie, George, and Harry, whom she has with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, and three-year-old Ronnie, whom she shares with her Electrician husband Michael O’Neill.

The couple is expecting their second and final child together, a baby girl, in November, after Danielle confirmed her pregnancy news in Closer magazine in May.

Many of Danielle’s fans agreed with her on how swiftly her pregnancy had advanced by commenting on her article.

One of her followers screamed, “Awww, it’s gone so quickly!” You are very gorgeous!!! One fan said, “Not much longer,” while another added, “Beautiful.” It’s gone by in a flash.”