Fans dress up in fancy dress, animal print, and sequins to celebrate Creamfields 2021.

This year’s Creamfields Festival is coming to an end as the bank holiday weekend approaches.

Today is the penultimate day of Creamfields Festival 2021, and The Washington Newsday has been on the scene, finding music aficionados making the best of the return to normalcy, just as it did before the coronavirus pandemic halted activities and gatherings.

All restrictions were relaxed on July 19 as part of the government’s route out of lockdown, and the reintroduction of festivals has been very welcome, with Creamfields 2021 selling out across all four days.

Today, August 29, acts such as Tiesto, Alesso, Faithless, Yousef, Camelphat, and others will perform.

Our photographers captured both individuals and groups flaunting their attire, and after months of being stranded, folks relished the opportunity to dress up.

The following are some of the patterns we’ve noticed at Creamfields this year:

Prints with a strong presence

Festivals are the ideal setting for wearing bright, vivid colors and celebrating with a large group of like-minded people.

This year’s Creamfields attendees wore a lot of bright designs and colors.

Fans

Despite the fact that this summer has been unexpected and often inconsistent, the sun shone brightly at Daresbury with scorching temperatures.

With the addition of huge fans, some intelligent festival goers ensured they could stay cool in style.

Dressed up

When can you have fun with your attire if not at a festival?

Many Creamfields attendees dressed up this year, with friends dressed as Minions from the Despicable Me series, some channeling the 1970s with retro patterned flares, and yet another set wearing similar pink fur-trimmed cowboy hats.

Co-ords

Patterned suits, matching gym wear sets, and other co-ords are a popular fashion choice all year, with patterned suits, matching gym wear sets, and more coming up at high street favorite stores.

Many partygoers wore vivid, on-trend co-ords to Creamfields to make a fashion statement.

Print with an animal motif

Animal print never goes out of style, as many festival attendees demonstrated by wearing fashionable animal print dresses, tops, shorts, and more.

Creamfields attendees embraced their wild side in zebra and leopard prints.

Sequins

Without sequins, it wouldn’t be a genuine carnival, would it?

Sequins