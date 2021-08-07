Fans demand Holly Willoughby’s return, so she posts a ‘lovely’ selfie.

Holly Willoughby shared a close-up selfie with her fans to celebrate the end of the week.

The This Morning star is now on sabbatical from the ITV show, and it’s safe to say she’s been missed by her fans.

Mum-of-three Holly, along with her co-host Phillip Schofield, will be absent until September.

For the holidays, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have stepped into their shoes, but some fans are missing Holly.

Holly posted a snapshot of herself peering into the camera on Friday morning, her make-up flawless and her hair swept back.

Instagram

Holly captioned the photo with a neutral expression rather than her normal cheerful face: “Morning…. Coffee?”

And Holly’s millions of fans reacted positively to the photo, with many requesting that she return to This Morning.

“Good morning,” gavinwatson1971 said. When will you and Phil be back on our screens, because this morning isn’t the same without you two.

“Like everyone else, Holly, you and Phil bring smiles and enjoyment to our living room every day, and if the day is cold, wet, and gloomy, we just try to enter spin to win (which we haven’t been successful at yet), make a coffee, and watch you both. I hope to see you soon. Gav, take care and best regards. Xx”

“Awwwww miss that gorgeous face,” ellecaring commented.

“Good morning chic..hope you’re enjoying your time off with the kids x” remarked tracie cf.

“Just the gorgeous natural you!” commented alison.lidtsone. I hope you’re getting some well-deserved rest!!”