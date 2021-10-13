Fans can’t believe the GMB presenter’s genuine age as they celebrate a milestone birthday.

Laura Tobin of Good Morning Britain celebrated a significant birthday over the weekend, and fans can’t believe how old she is.

Laura organized a party for her friends and family, which she described as being full of “fizz, food, and dancing.”

Laura wore a black off-the-shoulder short dress with gold stiletto sandals and statement jewelry.

ITV Bradley Walsh of The Chase is taken aback by the “jammiest” competitor ever. Laura captioned a series of images from her reception, “This is 40!” An actual get-together. It was the first one I’d had since before the pandemic, and it was all mine.

“I had a lovely time with friends, fizz, and food, as well as tons of dancing—it was great to dance again!”

Her fans, on the other hand, were surprised to find she is 40 years old, with many commenting on how much younger she appears.

Rory stated, “40 years old? What?! No! Never! Laura, you?! When did that happen, though? No! I’m not going to believe it!” Daniel continued, ” “Gorgeous 40-year-old lady! It’s more like twenty-one!” Gemma had this to say: “Congratulations on your 40th birthday. You appear to be in your thirties, but you don’t look it.” Tasha stated, “I can’t believe you’re 40 years old! I hope you had a wonderful birthday, and you are lovely.” Ian expressed himself as follows: “40 years old???? Anyway, happy birthday to the birthday girl.” “Definitely don’t look 40!!!” SJ Spode said.