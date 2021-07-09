Fans at the Euros may have boosted Covid’s stats.

According to an expert, football fans celebrating the Euros in the UK may have been “an important influence” in increasing coronavirus case numbers.

According to Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, data from England, Scotland, and Wales reveals a “obvious rise” in case numbers starting about 10 days after each nation’s first games.

It also showed that case numbers had started to fall in all three countries, albeit this was especially obvious in Wales and Scotland, both of whose teams are no longer in the tournament, according to him.

Prof Hunter stated that it was “impossible to avoid the conclusion” that fans were not to blame for the increase in incidents.

“It was evident that the week-on-week pace of increase in case numbers was lowering in all three home countries, and it looked like we would be seeing case numbers plateau,” he said.

“However, there was an obvious increase in case numbers in all three countries, England, Scotland, and Wales, commencing roughly 10 days after each country’s first match in the Euros.

“While association does not always imply causation, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that celebrations around the Euros have had a significant role in exacerbating the epidemic in the United Kingdom.”

Prof Hunter went on to say that cases in England had risen from roughly 32% seven days after their first match to 74% the following week.

Similar patterns, he claimed, had been observed in Wales and Scotland, which had experienced spikes of 114 percent and 132 percent in case rates in the two weeks following their first games, respectively.

Men congregating in bars, according to data from Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori, appears to be a contributing reason to rising case numbers.

“We saw the same in Scotland around the Euros and travels to Wembley and matches in Glasgow,” Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program at Imperial College’s School of Public Health, told Sky News.

“Clearly, it’s not just about getting to the game, but also about going to the bar because we’re so near.

“So it comes down to this social separation again.”