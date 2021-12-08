Fans are wowed by Holly Willoughby’s’magical’ ASOS skirt.

Holly Willoughby surprised viewers on This Morning when she wore a “magical” skirt.

Just before hosting today’s show, the 40-year-old broadcaster shared her outfit of the day with her 7.4 million Instagram followers, as is customary.

In a cream crocheted top and a sequin midi skirt in the same color, she looked really cheerful.

Holly wore her hair tucked behind one ear and wore the ensemble with matching court shoes.

The skirt is from ASOS and costs £100, however it is temporarily unavailable.

“Morning Wednesday…,” Holly captioned a photo of herself wearing her dress. Today we talk to Julian Clary about the fantastic pantomime at @thelondonpalladium… “I’ll see you at 10 a.m. on Instagram… @pureprlondon #hwstyle knitwear, @asos skirt #12daysofsparkle”

Her costume drew a lot of attention from fans.

“This skirt is beautiful, I love it,” mollyzzzzaa11 commented.

“Definitely my favorite look so far,” beautywillsxx commented.

“How lovely is this look x,” kellyb060271 commented.

“Beautiful,” pujaparmar simply stated.