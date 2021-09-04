Fans are wowed by Gogglebox mum’s ‘beautiful’ birthday gown, as her son pays emotional tribute.

Julie Malone of Gogglebox impressed fans with her ‘beautiful’ birthday attire.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the star of the popular Channel 4 show went out to celebrate her special day with the rest of her family this week.

Tom Malone, her son, published a photo of the two on Instagram with his 313k followers before of the birthday supper, captioning it with a heartwarming homage.

“Happy birthday to the Queen who reared me…,” he remarked.

It couldn’t have been simple!

““Mum, I adore you.”

Julie donned a long black dress with a brown and beige pattern, and people gushed about how beautiful she looked.

“You look stunning, Julie!” one user commented. Have a wonderful time.”

“Julie looks stunning,” said another.

Happy Birthday, you look stunning xxx” said a third.

“Ask mum where she obtained her frock!” wrote a fourth. “She’s a badass!”

Tom also posted a throwback photo of him and his mother when they were younger, and other Gogglebox stars Marcus Luther and Mica Vin also wished Julie a happy birthday in the comments.

“Happy birthday, mi Julie, with all our love, Mica & Marcus,” they stated.

With a new Gogglebox set to premiere later this month, the Malone family should be back on our screens very soon.