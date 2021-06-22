Fans are urged to watch the ‘extremely massive’ Scotland match securely, according to Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon has wished Scotland’s squad well before of their “extremely big” Euro 2020 encounter, but has advised fans to enjoy the game responsibly.

The men’s squad of Scotland will play Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in their last group encounter, with a win ensuring progression to the knockout stages.

The First Minister said the country would be “cheering Scotland on” after delivering a declaration about the future of coronavirus limitations in the Scottish Parliament.

She did, however, appeal to spectators to behave responsibly while watching the game, following the guidelines on gatherings and social distancing, and stated she was “frustrated” by scenes of fans gathered in large groups, in violation of the coronavirus restrictions.

We’ll all be rooting for Scotland, but please play carefully.

“The virus is still out there and spreading, so please continue to follow the advise on physical separation, hand washing, and face coverings,” Ms Sturgeon added.

“As much as possible, meet people outside; we know that no setting is completely risk-free – but being outside is far less perilous than being indoors.

“However, if you are meeting indoors, please adhere to the guidelines and ensure that the space is sufficiently ventilated.

“It’s the same when you’re watching football.

“We all know how important tonight’s game is. Let me take this occasion to express our best wishes to Steve Clark and his staff on behalf of all of us.

“We will all be rooting for Scotland, but please do so responsibly.”

In response to the First Minister’s remarks, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said, “I hope we can all welcome a solid Scotland win tonight, and I wish Steve Clark and the team all the best for kick-off at 8pm.”