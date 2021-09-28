Fans are unanimous in their praise for Gino D’Acampo’s return to ITV’s This Morning.

Gino D’ACampo, a celebrity chef and media personality, returned to This Morning today and amused both the hosts and the audience.

The 45-year-old returned to the ITV show for a cookery segment and wasted no time wreaking havoc.

Gino interrupted Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the hosts of This Morning, while they were introducing the opening item of the show, and asked when he would be appearing.

Phillip then proceeded to inform him that he would not be appearing until the end of the show, prompting Gino to playfully inquire as to why he was there at 10 a.m.

Gino then added, “I came in at 10 a.m. and I’m not on till 12 a.m., make me do something different,” before walking away from the camera and into the kitchen.

“If you want, we can find something else for you to do,” Phillip said. Before bursting into laughing, he says, “The windows need to be cleaned.”

Gino’s rage was also funny to show viewers, with many of them turning to Twitter to express their delight at his return to the show.

“@thismorning it’s lovely to have @Ginofantastico back,” one viewer, @ILove You danny, said. “Great to have @Ginofantastico back on This Morning,” commented another admirer, @sarahjayne xxo.

“I’m so thrilled that Gino is back,” said a third amused viewer, @RyanGTweetsTv. Gino, welcome back.”

He spoke to Holly and Phil about his family, producing food books, and filming his hit ITV series, Gordon, Gino, and Fred Go Greek, which premiered last night, as well as appearing on the show’s kitchen segment to prepare tiramisu.