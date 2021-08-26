Fans are unanimous in their praise for Alison Hammond’s ‘wonderful’ career announcement.

Alison Hammond’s recent career announcement has sent admirers into a frenzy.

The 46-year-old has had a hectic few weeks, with ITV confirming that she will resume her duties on This Morning next week.

However, the presenter shared some good news on Instagram, revealing that her first book would be out in October, according to Birmingham Live.

Alison’s achievements will be chronicled in ‘You’ve Got to Laugh: Stories from a Life Lived to the Fullest,’ which will follow her from minor television series to her breakout appearance on Big Brother – before earning her dream position on This Morning.

“I can’t imagine why I adore interviewing Hollywood heartthrobs,” Alison captioned a photo with a passage from the book. But for some reason, I enjoy sitting next to incredibly attractive men and laughing with them.”

Instagram

“You’ve Got To Laugh will deliver a never-before-seen peek into Alison’s life: her loves, her losses – and a side serving of gossip,” according to the book’s synopsis. Alison’s story will motivate you to seize life by the horns and make the most of every opportunity.”

Alison also attached a remark with the photo, expressing her delight at the prospect of admirers reading her narrative.

“Honestly, I’m still buzzing about my book “You’ve Got to Laugh,” which comes out in October,” she remarked. I can’t wait any longer! Now is the time to pre-order your copy so I know how many to print.”

Alison’s celebrity friends reacted positively to the news, with Holly Willoughby and Pixie Lott like the post and praising Alison for having “the nicest laugh ever.”

Other fans expressed their excitement for the book’s debut in the comments section.

“I am 100% buying this!!!” one person wrote.

“Done!” exclaimed a second. “October, here we come!!!”

“Ooooo exciting!” exclaimed a third.

“This is going to be a must buy,” said a fourth.