Fans are stunned by the Chase contestants in a ‘extremely tense’ yet ‘amazing’ celebrity episode.

On tonight’s special Christmas edition of The Chase, fans were blown away by the celebrity players.

For the Christmas special version of the show, four celebrities – Lesley Joseph, Judge Jules, Jenni Falconer, and Patrick Kielty – faced off against five Chasers, who were all dressed up in their party gear.

Each celebrity planned to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Anne Hegerty of The Chase amazes fans with her metamorphosis in the Christmas Special episode.

In what host Bradley Walsh characterized as a “extremely tight” game, Patrick Kielty was the absolute shining star of the program, as he went for a big offer and added an eye-watering £172,000 to the prize fund.

He increased the final prize pool to £200,000, and all four players advanced to the final, meaning they were competing for £50,000 for their respective charities.

Fans on Twitter erupted in joy and praised Patrick’s performance as he made his way back to the bench, resulting in a large boost in the prize amount.

Milly expressed herself as follows: “That was fantastic!! I can’t believe it’s £200,000. Team, come on!! #TheChase #CelebrityChase” Mitchell stated, ” “Patrick, you’ve done an amazing job!!! #TheChase #Celebritychase” “@ ITVChase fantastic scenes – quite the brain box @PatricKielty amazing for £179k #thechase #loveagameshow,” Jade wrote on Twitter. Jane expressed herself as follows: “Thank you, @PatricKielty, for a fantastic way to end the year… Tonight on #TheChase, what a show!!” The team then went on to compete in the final against The Dark Destroyer and won, earning each of them a whooping £50,000 for their selected charity.