Fans are stunned by Hope’s “chilling” comment regarding Alina on Coronation Street.

After Hope’s “chilling” comment in a police interview, Coronation Street viewers were worried today.

Hope was interrogated on Wednesday night’s show about the fire she sparked in Tyrone and Alina’s flat, which resulted in Alina’s miscarriage.

As a troubled Tyrone and Fiz waited impatiently outside, Evelyn sat in on the interview.

Bradley Walsh refers to Chase’s player as a “chicken,” while Sinnerman is “disappointed.”

The officer began by asking Hope if she understood the distinction between right and wrong, as well as the difference between telling the truth and lying.

Hope was given a number of scenarios to consider before being asked what she thought about the fire and the cot.

“What about the fire at your daddy’s flat, was it the right thing to do or the wrong thing to do?” she said.

Hope appeared to be struggling with her response, and when the police officer questioned if it was a difficult question, Hope replied, “Alina doesn’t need the crib anyway.”

And many were taken aback by Hope’s callous response.

“Alina doesn’t need the cot anyway,” Aliya remarked, “which is really scary because that’s how we all know she meant to set the fire.”

“Hope That Alina doesn’t need the cot anyway,” Saffronskye remarked (shocked face emoji)

“She doesn’t need the cot anyway,” Ryan Glendenning added. What a dreadful thing you said.”

Following Hope’s interrogation, the police decided to charge her, potentially resulting in a trial and eleven years in detention for the 10-year-old.