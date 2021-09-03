Fans are stunned by Chris Kamara’s performance on The Chase.

Chris Kamara’s performance on today’s edition of The Chase astounded fans of the show.

The most recent episode of the popular game show featured a Soccer Aid special ahead of tomorrow’s big game, in which four celebrities competed for a chance to win money for charity.

On today’s episode, Paul Sinha was joined by James Nesbitt, Sam Matterface, and Seema Jaswal, who were pitting their wits against the famed football analyst in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

The first quizzer to face the Chaser was Chris Kamara.

The legendary broadcaster’s on-air gaffes have become legendary, such as when he failed to see who was sent off in a game he was covering on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.

Kammy, on the other hand, put up an outstanding performance, earning £7,000 in the cash-builder before handily defeating The Sinnerman in the head-to-head.

Some people have criticized The Chasers for being too gentle with the celebrities during the charity specials, but the Sinnerman was in brutal form, catching all of the other members of the team and left Kammy alone in the Final Chase.

In the Final Chase, the announcer built up 12 steps, and the Sinnerman remarked he was impressed by Kamara’s efforts.

“Given that your TV character can often be one of unbridled chaos, you really focused there and provided a performance you can be proud of,” he remarked.

“My schoolteacher will never believe it,” Chris Kamara joked.

Fans of the broadcast on Twitter were also taken aback by the commentator’s outstanding performance.

“Who’d have guessed Kammy would be the final one standing,” one user said.

“Kammy is the only one through,” said another. Who’d have guessed?”

“That is an incredible effort #TheChase,” said a third.

“Wonderfully done @chris kammy, well played,” said a fourth.

Chris Kamara was captured by The Sinnerman with 20 seconds remaining, despite three successful pushbacks.