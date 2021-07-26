Fans are stunned by a Tipping Point contestant’s response.

On today’s episode of Tipping Point, a contestant’s response to a geography question left viewers scratching their heads.

On the most recent edition of the ITV show, Ben Shephard welcomed four new contestants, Sue, Darius, Stephanie, and Jay, who battled the arcade-style machine.

Sue and Stephanie expertly negotiated their way to the head-to-head round to determine who would compete for the $10,000 prize.

This is when the host asked Stephanie, “What is the largest city in South America in terms of population?”

Stephanie, on the other hand, appeared to misunderstand the question when she said, “There’s only one that comes to mind, so I’ll just say it.” Brazil.”

The ITV host then remarked that she might have meant Brasilia, not Brazil, because it is the country’s capital city.

Fans of the show, however, flocked to Twitter to accuse the Good Morning Britain host of being overly generous.

“Erm NO Ben, don’t give her a spade to dig herself out…,” Charles warned. She genuinely mistook Brazil for a city… #TippingPoint”

“Brazil is now a city?” Steve exclaimed. #TippingPoint”

“That famous city,” Simon remarked. #TippingPointBrazil

“Umm sweetheart, Brazil aint a city #TippingPoint,” Kay said.

Sue advanced to the final to compete for the £10,000 jackpot after it was determined that the correct answer to the question was Sao Paolo.

In the final round, the retired civil worker amassed £3,600 and chose to cash out.