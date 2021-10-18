Fans are stunned as they notice a celebrity doppelganger on This Morning’s tanning junkie.

Fans of This Morning were taken aback when they saw a guest’s celebrity lookalike on today’s episode.

ITV’s main daytime show was hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on Monday.

Jimmy Featherstone, a self-confessed tanning junkie, detailed how he became fascinated with attaining the ideal glow when he was 15 years old in an interview with the duo.

“I started tanning around my mother, and she enjoys her tan as well,” he explained.

“My mother is very glamorous, and we’ve always had that link – and she’s the one who got me into it.”

The 22-year-old admits to using illegal tanning injections and spending £1,000 per month on his tanning routine.

“The first time I did that, I was 18 and I was in bed feeling extremely bad,” he explained.

On the broadcast, Dr. Sara Kayat spoke about the consequences of using unlicensed tanning products.

“These injections are banned in the United Kingdom,” she explained. For starters, they have no safety, quality, or effectiveness ratings, so we don’t know what kind of side effects they might have on your body.

“Secondly, because they are unregulated, we have no idea what else is in them outside the claimed tanning chemical,” says the author.

“There could be additional compounds in there that are causing considerable harm,” she continued.

On Twitter, however, many were distracted during the episode because the guest resembled former X Factor contestant Rylan.

“Is it just me, or does this guy look a little like @Rylan #ThisMorning,” Abi said.

“Is this a Rylan homage act?” Danny inquired.

“Looks like Rylan,” David said.

“Watching @thismorning and all I can think of is…. if @Rylan and @MarkWright_ had a love kid,” Gemma wrote.