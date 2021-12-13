Fans are stunned as Holly Willoughby lets loose on Jonathan Ross Show.

While being interviewed on the Jonathan Ross Show, Holly Willoughby showed viewers that she wasn’t nearly as prim and proper as she appears on This Morning.

The daytime TV host used strong language when recalling a sad incident with her newest family member, puppy Bailey.

Jonathan and the audience were taken aback by her colorful language as she cursed while recounting a scenario that greeted her the morning after she brought the puppy home.

Holly Willoughby’s family includes a renowned cousin and a ‘twin’ sibling.

The mother-of-three told of the encounter as she went to check on Bailey to say good morning. She isn’t one to generally appear past the watershed.

“I could smell her before I saw her,” she explained.

“When I lifted the flap, it was like something out of a horror movie.”

“She was drenched in her own feces. She’d gone from being white and flawless to being filthy and stinking.

“I looked at you and thought to myself, ‘If I let you out, you’re going to go through the house and cover it with this.'”

Last month, Holly took her dog home and shared her with the world on social media, saying that her family was “totally in love” with the new pet.

Bailey was also a guest host on ITV’s This Morning, sitting between Phil and Holly on the sofa.

Despite the fact that she didn’t have the nicest first morning with the pup, Holly didn’t carry grudges, saying, “She is actually pretty perfect, except from that first night.” She did it on purpose, I believe. “I believe she is a really intelligent young lady.”