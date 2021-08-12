Fans are startled when they see Helen Flanagan’s ‘ghostly’ hand.

This week, Helen Flanagan’s fans were alarmed when they noticed a phantom hand in a photo of her cradling her young son.

Mum-of-three Helen posted a photo of herself and her five-month-old son Charlie dining at San Carlo.

Helen tweeted a selfie of herself outside the restaurant, wearing a black blouse and flared trousers that matched her son’s pram.

However, a photo of her holding Charlie inside the eatery has disturbed some admirers, according to Birmingham Live.

“Lovely photo and not to creep you out, but there appears to be a second pair of fingers with red painted nails immediately beneath yours holding your baby boy,” one follower remarked.

“I see the red nails, too,” observed a third.

“Why are her fingers transparent?” inquired a third.

Some of her other fans, on the other hand, were eager to propose an explanation for the strange occurrence.

“I believe she was in the middle of stroking his back bless him,” one person remarked. “Wonderful picture.”

“I suppose she was rubbing his back when the shot was taken, so it’s just the motion of her hand caught on camera making it look like there’s a second hand,” a third added.

Helen, 31, and her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair welcomed their third child in March.

Matilda, five, and Delilah, two, are the couple’s two children.