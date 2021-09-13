Fans are perplexed by an ITV Tipping Point contestant’s unique career.

On today’s episode of Tipping Point, a competitor revealed his employment, which perplexed viewers.

On Monday’s episode of the ITV show, Ben Shephard welcomed four new participants to take on the arcade-style machine.

Mel, Tom, Francesca, and Jeff, who were competing for a £10,000 cash prize, were presented by the 46-year-old host.

Each candidate introduced themselves to the audience, and when Tom disclosed what he does for a living, viewers were taken aback.

“Hello, my name is Tom, and I am a chimney sweep from Dorset,” he said.

Viewers of the documentary Tipping Point flocked to Twitter to express their surprise at his profession.

“Did he say”a chimney sweep” – is this version from Edwardian times?” asked Vox.

“Tom the chimney sweep?” Amar inquired. “Wait, what year is it?” says the narrator.

“Is Tom from 1887?” MissLionHeart wondered. “A bloody chimney sweep!” exclaims the narrator.

“Believe it or not, chimney sweeps are still around today, not just in Victorian times,” Victoria clarified.

Fortunately for Tom, he was asked a question about his peculiar profession.

“Which porous black substance is used for artistic drawing and is utilized to fuel barbecues?” Ben Shepherd wondered.

Tom buzzed in confidently to say the answer is ‘charcoal,’ and Ben Shephard commented on how it was the perfect question for today’s candidate.

“It’s charcoal,” he explained, “which I’m sure you know a lot about as a chimney sweep.”

Tom gave an outstanding performance and advanced to the show’s final round with £1600 to compete for the £10,000 grand prize.