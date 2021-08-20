Fans are outraged by the Emmerdale star’s ‘creepy’ plea.

Sarah met her donor’s sister tonight, and Emmerdale viewers were shocked.

Sarah was determined to track down the relatives of the ITV soap character who had given their heart to her.

Sarah discovered her donor’s name was Gemma and that she had a sister named Chloe after conducting considerable internet research.

As Meena dials David’s number, an Emmerdale error is discovered.

Sarah sent Chloe an email, and they set up a meeting to learn more about each other.

Sarah learned everything she could about Gemma’s life and how she died when they met up.

Things were going swimmingly until Chloe mentioned that she’d done some study and discovered that listening to a person’s heartbeat elicited the same emotions as looking into their eyes.

“Can I listen to your heartbeat?” Chloe then asked Sarah.

Sarah stood up, stunned, and said she had to leave.

After Noah told her of Sarah’s plan, she began to suffer a panic attack as Lydia walked around the corner.

Lydia told Chloe that she didn’t think the two should meet again, and Sarah agreed with tears in her eyes.

Chloe’s plea terrified viewers at home, with some speculating that it may be the start of a deadly new narrative.

“Do we suppose Sarah has gotten herself a stalker?” Le-Le wondered.

“This Chloe seems a little creepy,” Jordan Phelps observed.

“Do you mind if I listen to my dead sister’s heart beating in your chest?” questioned another. Crrreeeeeepy”

“Think we might have met our next psycho,” Pollyk stated.