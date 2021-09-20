Fans are moved to tears by Holly Willoughby’s ‘personal’ career update Wylde Moon.

People have been moved to tears by Holly Willoughby’s newest career declaration.

On Monday, the 40-year-old broadcaster launched Wylde Moon, her new website.

The mother-of-three introduced the’very personal project’ with a poignant video on Instagram, which would serve as a hub for everything that inspires her.

“WYLDE MOON is live,” she wrote. I’m ecstatic to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a deeply personal project on which I’ve been working for quite some time. From beauty and fashion to energy and healing, it’s a space full with things I love and people that inspire me.

Instagram

“Each month, on the full moon, we’ll be releasing new material, and keep an eye out for the WYLDE MOON shop, which will be debuting soon. This is only the beginning, so check out WYLDEMOON.co.uk for more information. #wyldemoon”

Over the weekend, the host of This Morning foreshadowed the website’s launch with a series of cryptic posts.

However, Wylde Moon is now available, and members of Holly’s family have expressed their joy in the comments section.

Lynn Willoughby, Holly’s mother, wrote on Facebook, “This made me cry—- very wonderful.”

“We’re very emotional today mum – can’t believe it’s finally Wylde Moon Day!” wrote her sister, @LadyWilloughby.

Following the project’s launch, Holly’s celebrity friends sent her messages of congratulations.

This Morning Chef clodagh mckenna commented, “Excited for this congratulations.” Rochelle Humes added a hands clapping emoji.

Holly’s supporters also expressed their admiration for her in the comments section.

“Looks and sounds amazing,” said @ames.clarke. “Best of luck.”

“Awww such a sweet project!!!” wrote another. I’m really looking forward to this. I’m so proud of you!”

“Good luck Holly, so proud of you and how far you have come to build this masterpiece,” parismcswan__ said.

“This is very exciting!!!” commented ladylee 83. I can’t wait for your store to open.”

More information on Wylde Moon may be found here.