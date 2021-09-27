Fans are enthralled by Izzi Warner’s ‘adorable’ family reunion on Gogglebox.

Izzi Warner of Gogglebox has delighted followers by sharing images from a family christening.

With her 298,000 Instagram followers, the star of the popular Channel 4 show shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her children.

The 27-year-old mother of two was dressed in a white polka dot outfit and expressed her delight at being able to join family gatherings once more.

She captioned the photo with two heart emojis and the phrase, “My angels.” It’s wonderful to be back at all of the family gatherings we’ve missed so much #baptism #familia.”

Izzi returned to our screens earlier this month for season 18 of Gogglebox, and fans were overjoyed to be welcomed back into the Warner household, where she and her sister, Ellie, discuss the week’s greatest TV.

Daniel Lustig, among others, liked her recent social media post, and followers filled the comments section to laud her ‘adorable’ shot with toddlers Bobby and Bessie.

“Aw, you all look so beautiful!” Claire wrote.

“Aww, such a great photo,” Lauren said. You have a lovely figure.”

“Absolutely stunning photo,” Bryony said.

“Adorable,” Kurt wrote alongside two heart emojis.