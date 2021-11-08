Fans are enthralled by Eammon Holmes’ ‘wonderful’ family update.

In a heartwarming family update, Eamonn Holmes acknowledged he is “besotted.”

The TV host resorted to Instagram over the weekend to share how he celebrated his granddaughter’s Christening.

In July, Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time when his 32-year-old son Declan announced the birth of his first child.

Declan is Eamonn’s son from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, and he was beaming with pride as he shared a photo from yesterday’s celebrations with his 746k Instagram followers.

The 61-year-old wrote in the caption: “Emilia, my first granddaughter, was baptized today. Declan and Jenny, the caring parents, were there at this lovely family event.” Instagram In the shot, Eamonn is seen with his current wife Ruth Langsford, who said that she was honored to be a part of Emilia’s special day.

“Wonderful day….so special to be there xx,” she said.

Eamonn revealed today that he was “besotted” as he offered an update on Emilia.

He stated, ” “The morning following the previous day. Emilia, my granddaughter, is the Queen of the Castle. Her Papa Eamonn is enamored with her.” Fans and followers of celebrities have filled the comments section on Instagram, praising the Northern Irish presenter’s lovely update.

“What a gorgeous Angel,” exclaimed Nazaneen Ghaffar.

Lisa Snowdon continued, ” “Oh, my…. What a lovely tiny creature!” Lizzie Cundy had this to say: “What a lovely lady! That pair of eyes!” “She’s lovely!” wrote Kate Thornton. “A bundle of joy,” remarked Dr. Tessa Hartmann.