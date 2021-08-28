Fans are enthralled by Daniel Brocklebank’s strong off-screen friendship with star of Coronation Street.

Fans of Coronation Street were ecstatic when two of the show’s stars revealed their close friendship off-screen.

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, uploaded images from a day out with co-star Alison King on Instagram.

According to Birmingham Live, Alison plays Carla Connor in the long-running drama, and Daniel shared two delightful photos of them together at a water park.

The first photo showed the two laughing while wearing life jackets, and the vicar of Coronation Street paid tribute to his good friend.

“Fresh air, a lovely friend, and lots of laughter,” he remarked. Today was a fantastic day!”

Instagram

“More from our day,” Daniel remarked in the second shot, which shows the two buddies relaxing in brilliant sunshine next to the lake.

Friends and admirers of celebrities flocked to the comments section to gush over the photos.

“Oh hey besties,” Gareth Pierce, who plays the show’s resident villain Todd Grimshaw, quipped. “My heartfelt greetings to you both.”

“I love it when the Corrie cast hangs together with each other,” one admirer added.

“Here they are!” said another. Billy and Carla are legends in their own right.”

“Looks like a great day, you both look in your element,” said a third.

“I adore this… so much,” said a fourth.