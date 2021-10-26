Fans are ecstatic as Holly Willoughby recruits her daughter for a ‘beautiful’ career update.

Holly Willoughby has stunned fans with her newest job update, in which she enlisted the support of her daughter.

The autobiography of the 40-year-old is set to be released this week, on October 28.

Reflections delves into “what it means to live a beautiful life in the current world,” and the mother-of-three has wowed admirers with her first-ever Tik-Tok video, which she released ahead of the book’s release.

Holly uploaded the video with her 7.4 million Instagram followers and explained how she made it with the help of 10-year-old Belle.

Belle wrote, directed, and produced the film, and one of Holly’s This Morning co-hosts expressed her delight in the comments section.

Alison Hammond expressed her thoughts as follows: “Holly, you are correct!!! Everything revolves around Tik Tok.” Other admirers praised Belle for her contribution to the video in the comments. Ciler wrote: “This is fantastic!!!! BELLE, GO!!!” Amrita stated, ” “This is fantastic!!!! Belle, you did an amazing job bringing it all together!!!” Dean had this to say: “What a fantastic idea, Holly. Belle is a clever lady.” Pam made the following comment: “Belle is a superb actress. You did an excellent job.” Alex stated, ” “This is really stunning. It’s fantastic.”