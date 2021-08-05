Fans are ecstatic after Jesy Nelson unfollowed everyone on Instagram and deleted her page.

Jesy Nelson, a former member of Little Mix, has unfollowed everyone on Instagram and wiped her page clean, leaving admirers hopeful that her “new era” is about to begin.

Over the last two months, the 30-year-old has teased followers with photographs and videos of her working in the studio, but now she’s removed everything from her social media account and replaced her profile picture with a simple pink circle.

Jesy’s fans flocked to Twitter to express their joy, with one fan, @JesyNelsonUpdates, writing, “A new era is coming.”

“Jesy Nelson has something brewing…” tweeted another fan, @KISS mag.

The hashtag #JesyIsComing has also become popular among the singer’s fans.

After battling with the pressures of being in a female group and dealing with the consequences it was having on her mental health, the X Factor winner quit Little Mix in December last year.

She’s been focusing on her solo career since then, and her debut solo song is expected to be released in September of this year.

Jesy is also said to have shot a music video for her new song a few months ago.

The simple pink circle that the Essex-born singer has left as her Instagram profile photo has her fans wondering if it’s a hint to her future single, music video, or album.