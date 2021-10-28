Fans are blown away by the Emmerdale actress’s dramatic hair transformation.

In the coming weeks, Emmerdale viewers will notice a significant shift in David Metcalfe’s looks.

With the help of his wife Charley Webb and their children, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David, received a complete makeover.

Matthew has been seen on the serial with long hair for the past year.

Meena finds new love and ‘kills again,’ according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Matthew’s locks, however, are no more after his children Bowie, five, and Buster, 11, shaved around his skull with an electric razor.

Charley documented the transition on Instagram, with Matthew flaunting his new hairstyle.

In the video, Matthew’s youngest kid Ace asks, “Do you like it?” to which Matthew responds, “Yeah.”

Fans and co-stars of Matthew quickly reacted to the Instagram photo.

“It actually annoys me how many various hairstyles he really suits!!” claimed Danny Miller, who portrays Aaron in the serial.

“I honestly don’t know if I’m glad or sad!” stated Isabel Hodgins, a Victoria Sugden actress.

Sammy Winward, who starred in Emmerdale, wrote: “I would never allow you to touch my hair!!! The children, yes; you, no! It looks fantastic.” “David, your hair looks wonderful,” Serena said. Lisa expressed herself as follows: “Charlie and the kids, oh my goodness. I really like the new style.” “You remind me of David Beckham,” Emma said.