Fans are blown away by Freddie Flintoff’s makeover for On Yer Bike for Soccer Aid.

The new look of Freddie Flintoff stunned viewers of On Yer Bike for Soccer Aid.

The former cricketer hosted the event on Sunday, as eight celebrities cycled through Yorkshire to raise money for Unicef.

The celebrities were divided into two teams, one representing England and the other representing the rest of the world, as they raced across the rugged Yorkshire countryside under the direction of great Olympian Bradley Wiggins.

Alex Beresford of Good Morning Britain, Rebecca Sarker of Emmerdale, and Sair Khan of Coronation Street were among the famous bikers.

The show’s host, though, was the one who got people buzzing online when he revealed a new look.

The 43-year-old had a fashionable set of glasses and his hair was styled differently than normal.

And fans flocked to Twitter to express how startled they were by his new look.

“What has #freddieflintoff done to his hair #OnYerBike,” one user commented.

“I would never have known that was Freddie Flintoff if he hadn’t spoken,” said another.

“@flintoff11,” said a third. Fred, what’s up with your hair? #OnYerBike #hair #flintoff

“Not used to seeing Freddie without his gorgeous glasses,” a fourth tweeted.

Following an exciting bike contest, Team England emerged triumphant from the show.

On Yer Bike for Soccer Aid is part of ITV’s Soccer Aid Week, which kicks off on September 4 at 6.30pm with a live broadcast of the Soccer Aid match.