Fans are bewildered by tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, which has landed the show in hot water.

On Monday’s episode of the long-running soap, Shona awoke David Platt in the middle of the night, concerned that she had been involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The couple went to check and were relieved to find no sign that she had struck anyone.

They later learned through Sarah Platt that Todd Grimshaw, the ITV show’s resident villain, was hit by a car and is now in the hospital.

Shona and David had already contacted mechanic Abi to request that she repair the car, explaining that the dent was caused by striking a bin.

However, after learning that Todd was the victim of a hit-and-run, Sally Carman’s character confronts the Platts, accusing them of committing the crime and attempting to conceal the evidence.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to wonder if they had missed something important.

“Did they show an episode over the weekend that we all missed?” one user wondered.

“Feel like I missed an episode,” said another.

“Did it start with an off-screen hit and run?” asked a third. Is there anything I’m missing?”

“Either I missed an episode or the 730 and 830 episodes have been swapped?” said a fourth.