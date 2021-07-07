Fans are being warned of ticket scams ahead of the England semi-final.

Fans are being warned about internet ticket scammers ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark tonight.

With a 4-0 triumph over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, England booked their spot at Wembley.

The demand for tickets has never been higher, with an enhanced stadium capacity of about 65,000 fans for tonight’s game and England reaching their second consecutive semi-final at a major tournament.

Official tickets for tonight’s match have sold out, but thousands of tickets are suddenly available online, raising fears that supporters will be stranded.

Adam French, a consumer rights specialist, issued an urgent warning to fans via The New York Times.

He stated, ” “We’ve seen that a lot of websites and secondary ticket vendors are selling tickets.

“However, buying from an unofficial source does not guarantee customers will receive their tickets or access to the match, and they may be left severely out of money.

“Those who aren’t able to purchase a ticket through the official website may be better off watching the game in a fan zone or with friends and family.”

After losing to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, England manager Gareth Southgate believes his team is more prepared for a semi-final this time around.

“We are more prepared for this semi-final because we have lived it before,” Southgate told BBC Sport. There were two other semi-finals before this one.

“And while that does not determine whether you win or lose a football game, there are a number of elements that we are aware of and have dealt with in the past that might help you prepare better.”

“You have a really rare opportunity when you play for England to provide happiness and create fantastic nights for our supporters, our nation,” he continued.

“England matches bring families together, communities together, and they are matches where you remember where you were.

“Some of the greatest things you get are from individuals who appreciate how the players have been – that they feel they can relate with them – and they should be very proud of that.”

The Three Lions are putting up a bid. The summary comes to a close.