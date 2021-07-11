Fans are attempting to storm Wembley Stadium ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final versus Italy.

This video captures the moment fans seemed to try to’storm’ Wembley Stadium before of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Aston Villa writer Ashley Preece of the Birmingham Mail captured the clip a few hours before tonight’s 8pm kick-off.

Prior to the championship decider, members of the national media alluded to similar unpleasant scenes.

“If you are heading to the game tonight and you have tickets, please be careful,” Dominic King of the Daily Mail tweeted at 5.44 p.m. There have only been two instances of fans attempting to storm the stadium.

“Wembley Way doesn’t have the kind of ambiance you’d expect for a special occasion like this.”

“More of this,” he added afterwards. It’s a disgrace. There aren’t enough cops and security guards, and they’re overworked.”

“Febrile mood at Wembley,” says Sam Wallace of the Telegraph in another video. A group of supporters appeared to have broken through the security cordon near the main entrance to Club Wembley a few minutes ago.

“At the moment, stewards are chasing people about. They might not make it all the way to the champagne and canapés.

“Just saw another fan try to get inside the inner cordon near the media entrance by jumping down a 20 foot+ wall.” He’s explaining to the stewards who are leading him away that his ticket was taken.

“It’s packed towards the end of Wembley Way, close to the stadium. Underfoot, there are bottles and cans, and the scent of smoke is heavy. Beer-fueled and raucous. Stewards are tightening security and removing additional metal barriers.”

The New York Times’ Tariq Panja stated, “Wembley was briefly closed down…

To deal with the problem, [p]olice on horseback was dispatched. “Security at the stadium is really jittery.”

“Gates being stormed at Wembley time and time again,” the Athletic’s Alex Kay-Jelski tweeted.

“Each time, hundreds of people attend. They are simply too much for the stewards to handle. The gates are being shut. “It’s a rather tight atmosphere.”

The final begins at 8 p.m. and will be shown live on BBC One and ITV in the United Kingdom.