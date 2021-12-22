Fans are astounded by the Chase player’s odd method of addressing queries.

Players on tonight’s episode of The Chase were taken aback by a player’s unorthodox style of play.

She used the strategy to properly answer eight questions in the cash builder round, so she was either incredibly strategic or very lucky.

Even the chaser, Mark Labbett, commented on her performance.

Bradley Walsh of The Chase mocks a participant for giving an inaccurate response.

Paula, a local musician, began each of her responses to host Bradley’s queries with the word “Err” or “Erm.”

Her voice also grew louder at the conclusion of each one, creating the sense that she was answering a question with a question and that she was unsure of herself.

However, guessing her way through the first round of questions appeared to succeed, as she made an incredible £8,000 in the cash builder round, with only one question incorrect.

“Eight would be an impressive performance… or it would be if you didn’t seem like you were guessing all of them,” chaser Mark commented of her performance.

Fans agreed, commenting on Twitter that they were astounded to see her get so many of them right.

“#TheChase some great guessing there,” Ste said.

“She just guessed her way to £8000 #TheChase,” Matt said.

Another person commented: “Are you inquiring about the answers or informing Bradley? #TheChase.” “Why is Paula answering every question with a question?” Dein wondered. However, Paula’s luck ran out when she took a chance and accepted a high offer of £40,000.

As the chaser grabbed her and sent her home empty-handed, she admitted she had been guessing and added, “I don’t know what I was doing, oh well.”

Ben, a 22-year-old receptionist, Faye, an actress from Leeds, and Ronnie, from Belfast, joined Paula on tonight’s episode.

All but one player walked home empty-handed, leaving Ronnie in the final to compete for his £101,000 high offer prize money.

Unfortunately, he was no match for the chaser on his own, and he joined the other players in walking home empty-handed.